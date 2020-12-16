Norwalk (OH) Fire Department has Faced Challenges Throughout 2020

Lynanne Vucovich

Norwalk Reflector, Ohio

(MCT)

Dec. 16—NORWALK — The Norwalk Fire Departmenthas faced numerous challenges this year and its budget is no different.

In 2020, the department will have gone over the budgeted amount for overtime. Chief Ron Luttrellsaid the money to pay for the overtime will come from transfers from the department’s other funds like supervision, event overtime and base pay.

Safety-service director Ralph Fegleysaid the fire department went over the budgeted amount for overtime and maintenance. He said the department’s budget is not over budget, but the two line items are.

“Nobody can look into a crystal ball and determine what our trucks are going to do year to year,” Luttrell said. “We currently have another engine out of service right now.”

Fegley said he tried to compare the fire department’s overtime to the police department, but they can’t be compared. A police officer works an eight-hour shift while a firefighter works a 24-hour shift.

“Comparing our budget and our workforce to any of the other departments in the city or the area, it’s kind of an unfair comparison,” Luttrell said. “Our employees work 40 percent more hours a year than a standard 40-hour employee.”

Another aspect is the police department can call on the sheriff’s office or state patrol if they’re busy but the fire department has no alternative if multiple calls come in.

Luttrell said the department uses call-ins for mutual aid because it’s the quickest response time.

Fegley said the city tried to use firefighters from other area departments if the pandemic impacted Norwalk Fire but everyone is facing the same challenges.

For 2020, the city budgeted $120,000 in overtime for the fire department. Luttrell said for the last 10 years, the department averages about $165,000 in overtime per year.

“As with many other agencies, 2020 has been quite a challenge for our department,” Luttrell said. “We were definitely affected by the COVID-19 directly in our department.”

In October, the department had five employees test positive for COVID-19 and three others were ordered to quarantine.

“We had about 11 shifts of overtime that we had to cover in that short timeframe,” he said. “We did have healthy employees step up.”

Luttrell said throughout the year the department has been short-staffed. Early in the year, two employees were on sick leave for about two months. This week, another employee will be out for surgery for about six weeks.

Since June, another employee has been out due to an injury. Luttrell said he hopes the employee will return in the next week or two. Another employee was out for a month due to bereavement.

Luttrell said he’d like to try and find more ways for the city to create revenue. Some suggestions Luttrell offered are looking into grants for additional personnel to help contain the cost of overtime and expanding the department’s services.

He said he’s looking into the fire department offering EMS transports to recover revenue.

“I believe the budget line item for next year, $70,000, I hate to say it but I think it’s a little unrealistic for the fire department,” Luttrell said. “I think we going to be jeopardizing the safety of our firefighters if we try to meet that.”

Councilmember Steve Schumm asked if hiring another firefighter would help offset some costs.

Luttrell said it would be beneficial but hiring just one firefighter likely wouldn’t help with overtime.

He said he would come back to council after further research with a recommendation for overtime pay for the 2021 budget.

“There’s not an abuse of overtime, it’s a necessity of overtime,” Luttrell said. “It’s really a necessity for (firefighter’s) safety and citizen’s safety.”

