Podcast: The Mikey G. and Mikey D. Show: Walt Lewis

In this episode, hosts Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan talk with District Chief Walt Lewis of the Orlando (FL) Fire Department. They discuss fire, training, mentoring, the F.O.O.L.S., and loving the craft of firefighting.

