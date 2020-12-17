Firefighters Challenged by Fire at Albany (NY) South Mall Towers

Claire Bryan

Times Union, Albany, N.Y.

(MCT)

Dec. 17—ALBANY — A fire on the top floor of the South Mall Towers at 101 South Pearl St. was challenging to put out on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on Facebook from the city’s firefighter union.

“Our crews faced challenges on a top floor fire in a high rise building that was already vented,” wrote the union in the Facebook post.

The fire chief said a few people went to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, WNYT reported. Pictures from the scene show one apartment that appears heavily damaged.

The Albany Fire Department responded, as well as Troy, Watervliet and Green Island.

The Albany Fire Department did not respond to calls and a Facebook message on Wednesday evening. Albany police did not know the details of the fire, said spokesman Steve Smith.

