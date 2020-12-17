Training Minutes: Bowstring Truss Roofs

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Paul Dansbach discusses the dangers of bowstring truss roofs with Deputy Chief Steve Kalman of the Hackensack (NJ) Fire Department, as well as steps the department took to identify these roofs after the deadly 1988 Ford fire in Hackensack.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Watch in the player above.

