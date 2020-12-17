15-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of Retired Chicago Firefighter

Paige Fry

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after Chicago police say he was identified as one of three carjackers involved in a shootout that killed a retired firefighter leaving his favorite popcorn shop earlier this month.

The boy, not identified because he has been charged as a juvenile, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 16th Street in Chicago Heights, police said.

He also faces an attempted armed robbery charge. He was scheduled to appear in Cook County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2400 block of West 118th Street in the Beverly Woods neighborhood. Dwain Williams was walking toward his maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee when a black car slowed down and three people with guns jumped out.

Williams pulled out a revolver from his waistband as they walked toward him and exchanged gunfire, police said. Williams was hit once in the abdomen and collapsed. The three males got back into the car and sped off down Artesian Avenue.

Police found Williams lying on the pavement next to his Jeep with his revolver close by. Three types of shell casings were found at the scene: 9 mm, .40 caliber and .38 caliber. Police believed the gunmen wanted to steal Williams’ Jeep.

Chicago police later released video that showed the fatal shooting in hopes to identify the shooters, and community activists announced contributions toward a reward that grew to about $34,000.

Williams worked for the Chicago Fire Department for more than two decades.

