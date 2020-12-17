Firefighting, Photos

Photos: IN Firefighters Control Working Apartment Fire

Flames erupt from the rear of the building

Photos by Tod F. Parker

Information courtesy Rita Reith

Firefighters from the Indianapolis and Pike Township (IN) fire departments responded early Wednesday to a fire at The Springs Luxury Apartments.

Units were dispatched at 4:57 a.m. and found fire showing on the side wall in the back. Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control at 6:14 a.m.

All occupants had fled prior to the arrival of the fire department. There were no reported injuries. A total of 20 occupants were displaced.

According to Tod Parker, the cause was determined to be coiled up Christmas lights that overheated.

Firefighters stretch lines on apartment fire
A firefighter pouring water on the flames
Firefighters in the snow
Firefighter with a hoseline on the roof

