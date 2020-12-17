Report: Man Accused of Setting Woman’s DeLand (FL) House on Fire

Frank Fernandez

The Daytona Beach News-Journal

(MCT)

When a 52-year-man got into an argument with his then-girlfriend in October, he threatened to set her DeLand house on fire and kill her, according to a charging affidavit.

And investigators said William Kirk Hamblenmade good on part of his threats, according to a charging affidavit. Investigators said he set fire to the home of his ex-girlfriend on Nov. 3, but while she got out safely a firefighter was injured battling the fire, according to the affidavit.

Hamblen was charged with attempted felony murder, first-degree arson of an occupied structure and arson resulting in an injury to another, according to the affidavit. He was being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jailon Thursday,

Cheryl McMillionowns the house at 104 S. Stone Streetin DeLand which was set on fire, according to the affidavit. McMillion told investigators that her ex-boyfriend Hamblen had threatened to kill her and burn her house down after the two had an altercation on Oct. 20, the affidavit said.

Hamblen threw her to the ground, causing her to break her hip and as he left he took her cell phone, her 9 mm pistol and her motorcycle, the affidavit said.

McMillion said the injury to her hip left her bedridden and a friend, Megan Boxberger, moved in to help her, the affidavit said.

On the day of the fire, the two returned from Boxberger’s mother’s house and noticed that the shed at McMillion’s house was open but they didn’t think much of it, the affidavit said. McMillion said they assumed Hamblen had come by to get some of his belongings, the affidavit said. They did not contact police.

McMillion said that later that night about 10 p.m.while sleeping in bed, she was awoken by the sound of breaking glass, the report said. She said she told Boxberger, and walked into the kitchen and saw the windows broken and fire coming in from the back porch, the affidavit said.

Boxberger said she got the animals out of the house and then helped McMillion to her walker and out to the street, the affidavit said.

Boxberger also told investigators that McMillion had feared that Hamblen would return and hurt her, the affidavit said.

McMillion said she has nothing now and escaped the house with just the walker and a comforter. She thanked her friends for the help they offered her, including clothes and a place to stay.

“When they captured him I could sleep at night,” McMillion said in a phone interview Thursday.

McMillion added that she was “devastated,” but was glad to be alive.

“Two more minutes and my friend and I would have died,” McMillion said. “He knew we were there and he did it on purpose.”

She said she feared that if released from jail Hamblen would try to harm her and her friend.

McMillion said she did not have insurance for the house, but remained optimistic.

“It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen in the future but I’m a strong female,” McMillion said. “I’ll figure it out.”

