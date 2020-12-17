COVID-19 Takes Life of Veteran Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department Captain

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(MCT)

Dec. 17—FORT WORTH — A 39-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Departmentdied Thursday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19, fire officials said Thursday.

Fire Capt. Randy Robinsonwas assigned to Station 35 in far north Fort Worth.

A funeral service is pending.

“Randy spent nearly four decades with the Fort Worth Fire Department. He was a mentor and a leader,” said Fort WorthFire Chief Jim Davisin a news release. “His loss will be felt across the department for some time. We are truly grateful for his service to not only this department but to the City of Fort Worth. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Tarrant Countyreported 1,825 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Tarrant Countyhas reported a total of 126,245 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 deaths and an estimated 91,836 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,013 from the previous high of 996 on Wednesday.

Fort Worthpolice have not had any active officers die as a result of COVID. The police department has had 67 test positive, and 76 in quarantine or telecommuting. Information was not available on Thursday on how many fire department employees have tested positive.

Robinson is survived by a daughter and son, multiple other family members, friends and co-workers.

___

(c)2020 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.