Photos: LAFD Firefighter Hurt Battling Commercial Structure Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a large commercial fire in the Chatsworth section of town.

The fire late Thursday evening at 20150 W Sunburst St. required 120 firefighters to control, and was extinguished in one hour and thirty-four minutes. A representative from the Department of Building and Safety had red-tagged the building due to potential collapse. Consequently, all LAFD ladder pipe operations are on hold while the building is under further evaluation to determine if it is safe to continue master streams as part of the overhaul operation.

One firefighter was transported with a minor injury and no other injuries were report. LAFD arson will investigate the cause of the fire per protocol.

Video by Rick McClure

See more photos below.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rapidly Knock Down House Fire

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rescue Dog from House Fire

Photos: LAFD Companies Control Raging House Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Contain Vegetation Fire