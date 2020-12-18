Second Teen Charged with Botched Carjacking that Killed Retired Chicago Firefighter

Chicago Tribune staff

Two days after the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, a second teen has been charged with a botched carjacking that killed a retired Chicago firefighter on the Southwest Side earlier this month.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary is charged with first-degree murder, vehicle hijacking and unlawful use of an automatic weapon. He is due in bond court Friday.

Police say Johnson, the boy and two others were riding in a black Ford Fusion around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 when they spotted Dwain Williams driving a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee and followed him to a popcorn shop in the 2400 block of West 118th Street in the Beverly Woods neighborhood.

They waited for him to come out and three of them left the Ford and confronted Williams, 65. He pulled out a revolver from his waistband and exchanged gunfire, police said. Williams was hit once in the abdomen and collapsed. The three got back into the car and sped down Artesian Avenue.

Police found Williams lying on the pavement next to his Jeep with his revolver close by. Three types of shell casings were found at the scene: 9 mm, .40 caliber and .38 caliber.

Williams worked for the Chicago Fire Department for more than two decades.

On Thursday, police announced murder charges against the 15-year-old, saying he was known to authorities as a member of a “crew” that stole cars in the south suburbs.

Williams’ daughter said the family was “saddened” that someone so young was charged.

“We are, of course, saddened that this was a child,” said Dakeeda Williams-Barton. “I’m very disheartened that this was essentially a baby that has — I don’t even know if they understand the repercussion their actions have caused.”

In announcing charges against the 15-year-old, Chicago police said an adult suspect was also in custody and two more suspects were being sought.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said investigators, including the FBI and south suburban police departments, learned the four were involved in other carjackings and auto thefts.

“The south suburban departments were very familiar with this crew and believed they knew some of these offenders,” Deenihan said. “Eventually, through evidence and through some technology, the detectives were able to narrow down to these four individuals.”

Deenihan said a weapon was recovered and police were testing it to see if it was used in the attempted carjacking.

