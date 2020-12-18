Man Who Was Out on Parole and Struck CA Firefighter with Car Is Arrested

Larry Valenzuela

Dec. 18—A Selma man was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that injured a Kingsburg Fire captain, according to police.

Kingsburg police said Rory Dale Carlock, 53, was booked Thursday into Fresno County Jail for the Dec. 8 collision.

Carlock was out on parole for a previous drug charge during the time of the hit-and-run, police said.

Kingsburg Fire Captain Kevin Clark was surveying a gas leak at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Winter Street when Carlock allegedly hit him with a car.

Police said Clark was taking pictures of the area and standing on the sidewalk in full gear when the car drove up on the sidewalk and hit the police captain, throwing him into a power pole.

Police later located surveillance photos of a car leaving the scene.

On Dec. 10, officers tracked down a similar model car that was abandoned and burned in an orchard north of Selma.

Officers confirmed it was the same car used in the hit-and-run, and discovered it belonged to Carlock.

They also placed him in the car at the time of the incident.

Carlock faces six felonies charges related to arson, drug possession and sales, destruction of evidence and hit-and-run.

He also will be charged on three misdemeanors related to his crimes.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Clark.

