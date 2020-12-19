Son Gets Siblings, Dog Out of Burning Salina (NY) Home

Jacob Pucci

syracuse.com

(MCT)

Salina, N.Y. — Sitting around the dinner table, the Briguglia family played the “what if” game.

Parents Tracy and Roberto Brigugliawould quiz their kids on what to do in the case of a multitude of different emergencies. There were several plans for what to do for a house fire, dependent on where in the house the fire was burning, but the plans all involved 10-year-old Luca calling 911, getting his two younger siblings to safety and going to a neighbor’s house.

So when he heard his mother yell from the garage at their Salina home shortly before 8 p.m. Monday that she saw fire and black smoke, he knew what to do.

Luca called 911. While on the phone with a dispatcher, Luca went upstairs, got his 6-year-old sister Milania and 3-year-old brother Vincenzo out of bed, wrangled the family dog and took them all to a neighbor’s house.

“All I told him was ‘There’s a fire, call 911,” Tracy Brigugliasaid.

Luca said he could tell by the tone of his mother’s voice that something was seriously wrong.

Tracy, a nursing administrative supervisor at Upstate University Hospital, was wrapping Christmas presents for the 10 employees she supervises. After she was done, she went into their attached garage to grab a large bag to put the presents in and bring them to work the next day.

But when she got to the garage, she saw flames out one of the windows and black smoke begin to billow into the garage.

She said it looked like a bonfire outside.

“It was almost surreal,” she said.

She yelled to Luca and went back inside, grabbed a fire extinguisher from underneath the sink in a nearby bathroom and went out the front door of the house.

Luca and his siblings, as well as Bentley, their 12-year-old Cockapoo, were already outside. It wasn’t hard to corral Bentley; ever since their other dog died from cancer at age 14 this spring, Bentley has been very attached to the family and doesn’t stray too far away.

Armed with the fire extinguisher, Tracy ran to the fire. A retired state trooper who lives next door heard Tracy’s screams and came to help, grabbing a garden hose. They both sprayed the fire in hopes of putting it out.

Their attempts to extinguish the blaze proved futile, however. Within minutes, the fire had spread from the wall to the roof.

“It spread in the blink of the eye,” Tracy said. “It was already too late.”

The second floor of the split-level home is “gone,” Tracy said. One side of the house is nearly completely charred, marred by a tangle of melted vinyl siding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home had working smoke detectors, but they never went off. Tracy said a firefighter told her it’s likely the smoke was above the detectors and didn’t trip the alarm.

She shuddered to think what could’ve happened if she didn’t go to the garage to get that bag.

Tired after a long day at work, she was thinking of going to bed and wrapping the presents in the morning. With her and her husband Roberto’s master bedroom in the basement, she doesn’t know if she would’ve even noticed the fire until it was too late.

Roberto wasn’t home at the time. A longtime mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, he transferred to the main post office on East Taft Roadin North Syracuse shortly after the coronavirus pandemic started to spread.

At Upstate, Tracy has been working long hours on the front line of the pandemic. She makes sure every unit has what they need to take care of patients. She also has a hand in bed planning. Included in that was moving beds and other resources around to creating dedicated a Covid ward.

In order to make it work for the family, Roberto switched to the overnight shift so he can be available during the day to take care of the kids. Further adding to it all, he’s been working six days a week lately as the post office is seeing a massive increase in packages.

Luca transferred from Liverpool to St. Roseof Limamiddle school because the parochial school was fully in-person this fall and, with their work schedules, his parents couldn’t be with him at home during the day.

Tracy said the family has had to make many sacrifices, but knows her work at the hospital is too important.

“It’s what we had to do,” she said.

The Briguglias are staying in a hotel for the next few weeks until they’re able to move into a rental house, but it’s a struggle without the usual comforts of home. Today, a crew of Tracy’s coworkers are going to the hotel room to put up a Christmas tree and other decorations.

Tracy became choked up while talking about the support her family has received so far.

“It’s a small thing, but it just means the world to us,” Tracy said of her coworkers’ plan.

Mandye Blair, a friend and neighbor, recruited kids from their Jewell Manorneighborhood to put up flyers soliciting financial support for the Briguglias.

Tracy said she stopped over at Mandye’s house this week for about 20 minutes and was amazed by the number of phone calls and amount of people who stopped by to drop off donations — many of whom Tracy didn’t know personally.

“The outpouring of support is overwhelming,” she said.

Tracy said she wanted to share her family’s story publicly to stress the importance of having a household plan of what to do in case of emergencies.

Upstate is the region’s only level 1 trauma center, meaning it’s the only hospital equipped to provide care to seriously injured patients. Every time a call comes over for that level of trauma, part of Tracy’s job is to assess what kind of care the patients might need once they’re out of the emergency room.

She’s seen victims of fire and other trauma. That’s why at home she insisted on practicing emergency plans, even though she thought they’d never have to use them.

But when they did, they were ready. Especially Luca.

“He’s a boy; he’s 10. I was wondering if he was listening,” Tracy said. “He was listening.”

Contact Jacob Pucciat [email protected]or find him on Twitter at @JacobPucci.

___

(c)2020 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.