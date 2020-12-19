Selma (CA) Man Arrested in Connection to Firefighter Hit and Run

The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.

(MCT)

Dec. 18—KINGSBURG — Members of the Fresno County Probation Department— Adult Compliance Team (ACT) have made an arrest in a case where a Kingsburgfire captain was injured during a hit and run crash. The suspected driver, 53-year-old Rory Dale Carlock, of Selma, was taken into custody Thursday morning.

On Dec. 8, the fire captain was checking a gas leak near the intersection of 10th Ave.and Winter Streetin Kingsburgwhen a dark colored car struck him and then fled the scene. Detectives identified the car, then on Dec. 10, a similar model was found in an orchard north of Selma. The California Highway Patrolrecovered the vehicle and Kingsburg PD detectives determined that it was the same vehicle used in the hit and run.

According to police, detectives were able to place Carlock in the vehicle at the time of the hit and run and later with the vehicle when he burned it.

At the time of the incident, Carlock was on AB 109 Post Release Community Supervision for a previous drug charge. Carlock will be booked into the Fresno County Jailon the following charges: Hit and Run Causing Great Bodily Injury (Felony), Arson (Felony), Use of an Accelerant in the Commission of an Arson (Felony), Prohibited Person in the Possession of Ammunition (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamines for Sales (Felony), AB109 PRCS Violation (Felony), Destruction of Evidence (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Kingsburg Policedetectives say that they worked non-stop on this investigation and received valuable assistance along the way.

The Kingsburg Police Departmentwould like to thank the citizens who called in tips, provided home/business surveillance video and offered up information.

(c)2020 The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.

