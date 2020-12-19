Two Killed, Four Others Injured in Queens (NY) House Fire

Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

(TNS)

Two people were killed and four others, including two firefighters, were hospitalized early Saturday as a massive blaze tore through a Queens home, authorities said.

The fire erupted inside the three-story home on 48th Ave. in Corona around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Video posted on the Citizen app shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the upper floors and windows.

Two residents died at the scene, officials said. An additional two residents were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries, said authorities.

Two FDNY firefighters — including one who fell while battling the blaze inside the burning home — also suffered minor injuries.

Over 130 firefighters were called in to douse the blaze, which was still raging hours later.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.