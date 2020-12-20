Mayor-Elect Announces Choice for Interim Cheyenne (WY) Fire Chief

Hannah Black

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne

(MCT)

Dec. 19—CHEYENNE — Mayor-elect Patrick Collinsannounced Friday morning that he had chosen John Kopperas interim chief for Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

“I feel very humbled and excited to be a part of that organization. It’s been a dream of mine throughout my entire career to reach this point, and it’s just icing on the cake to be a part of CFR,” Kopper said Friday. “I feel like I’ve pretty much been handed over a Super Bowlteam, and I have a great responsibility. So, I’m pretty excited.”

Kopper must be approved by the City Councilto officially take the position of interim fire chief. He would replace Greg Hoggatt, who has served as fire chief since September 2017, when he was appointed by outgoing Mayor Marian Orr. Collins, who takes office Jan. 4, announced in late November that he would not reappoint either Hoggatt or Cheyenne PoliceChief Brian Kozak.

“I believe that Mayor-elect Collins was looking for somewhat of an outside, unbiased look at the current state of the department so that we can identify strengths, weaknesses, shortfalls, staffing, budget — you know, all the things that encompass some of the issues that will be arising,” Kopper said. “Not necessarily being better at anything, but just that unbiased approach.”

Collins said he was most excited about what he thinks Kopper will do for the department’s culture.

“I talked to tons of people who served under him, and he’s a mentor, he’s a communicator,” Collins said. “I think some of the battles that we had between management and the union, I think he’s going to be the guy to help work through those, you know, where we can get back to a feeling of trust between management and the labor in the fire department.”

Kopper has more than 25 years of professional firefighting experience, according to a news release. He served as the interim fire chief for the Wyoming Air National Guard Fire Department, and before that served as assistant chief of operations, emergency management superintendent and assistant chief of training for the Wyoming Air National Guard. Kopper was also a fire instructor and curriculum developer for the Louis F. Garland Fire Academyin San Angelo, Texas, and he was a firefighter at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Collins said Friday that Kopper’s education was important in his selection. Kopper has a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Science Management from Southern Illinois University, and he holds two Associate of Applied Sciences degrees in Emergency Management and Instructor of Technology & Military Science.

“I had a ton of people call me and say, ‘Patrick, you need to consider this guy,'” Collins said. “I became really impressed with his demeanor: he’s going to be firm, as far as things that are expected. But I think he’ll have the ability to not only communicate down, which I think is really important — people need to know what the goals of the organization are — but also to listen to the communication coming up, which we haven’t had enough of.”

Collins also wants Kopper to do a top-to-bottom analysis of the needs of the department, something Kopper did for airport fire departments across the country for the National Guard. The current needs of CFR are vast, Collins said, and include large capital projects like replacing aging fire trucks and other equipment, evaluating the training of current employees and going over standard operating procedures.

The search for a permanent chief will take about six to eight months, Collins said. He said he’s spent “quite a bit of time” talking with the department’s leadership to get a sense of what areas need work.

During the time Kopper serves as interim chief, his main focuses will include professional development, mentoring and “establishing a high morale within the department.”

“My priority is the health, safety and welfare of the men and women at CFR — no exceptions,” he said.

In looking for a permanent chief, there are three or four people within CFR who would make good candidates whom Collins hopes Kopper can mentor, but he said he’ll look at outside applicants as well.

Kopper called the past 48 hours “a whirlwind” and said that, aside from contact with the union and Collins, he’d received congratulations and words of encouragement from CFR members and from several other agencies in the area.

“I think he’s just known as a guy who loves firefighters who’s going to do everything you can to advocate for them and to develop them so they can be the best firefighters they can be,” Collins said. “… But we have great men and women in the department, so I’m very optimistic about the future. We have the people, and now we have a leader to help them get there.”

Kopper and his wife of 29 years have lived in Cheyennefor much of the time they’ve been together. They have three children and two grandchildren.

___

(c)2020 Wyoming Tribune-Eagle (Cheyenne, Wyo.)

Visit Wyoming Tribune-Eagle (Cheyenne, Wyo.) at www.wyomingnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.