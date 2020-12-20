Glynn County (GA) Firefighter Found Dead in Home

Larry Hobbs

The Brunswick News, Ga.

(MCT)

Dec. 19—A Glynn County firefighter died Thursday at his home on Silver Bluff Drive.

Kyle Jurgens, 34, was found dead at the residence in southern Glynn Countyat about 5 p.m., a Glynn County Policereport said. Jurgens possibly suffered cardiac arrest, the police report said. He leaves behind a wife, Tiffany, and three young children.

Jurgens had been with the county fire department for two years, and he was also trained as an emergency medical technician (EMT). He served with the Brunswick Fire Departmentfor approximately seven years prior to going to the Glynn County Fire Department.

“Please join me in lifting up the Jurgens family as we mourn the loss of one of our best and brightest,” Glynn CountyFire Chief R.K. Jordansaid in a statement Friday.

Jurgens was stationed at the Glynn County Fire Stationat 1969 Demere Roadon St. Simons Island.

Jurgens will be remembered for his upbeat presence, his commitment to honing his firefighting and EMT skills and a desire to bring out the best in those around him.

“He was one of the most friendly, most dedicated people that we had in the department,” Jordan told The News. “He was always willing to assist with anyone and he really enjoyed training new people.”

___

(c)2020 The Brunswick News (Brunswick, Ga.)

Visit The Brunswick News (Brunswick, Ga.) at www.thebrunswicknews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.