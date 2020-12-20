Cliff Haven (NY) Fire Displaces Three Residents

Joe Lotemplio

The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Dec. 19—CLIFF HAVEN — A Thursday evening fire destroyed a Cliff Havenhome, forcing three people out.

The fire started around 7 p.m.on Marie Drive South Plattsburgh Fire Department Assistant Chiefand Clinton County Emergency ServicesDirector Eric Daysaid.

It appeared to be caused by a grease fire on the kitchen stove, Day said.

Kathleen Sciolelived in the home with her five-year-old daughter and father. They were able to get out safely.

A neighbor was alerted to the fire by the daughter who pounded on the door, Day said.

The neighbor ran over with a fire extinguisher to help.

“But it was already too big for a fire extinguisher,” Day said.

“It advanced very quickly.”

Day was the first to arrive and he said fire was coming out of the front door of the two-story wood frame house, and flames were also coming out of the back of the house.

Firefighters from South Plattsburghwere initially joined by those from Peruand the City of Plattsburgh.

Day said the house was a total loss.

“What wasn’t destroyed by fire was by smoke and water,” he said.

“They lost everything. They got out with the clothes on their backs.”

A GoFundMepage on behalf of Kathleen Sciole’scolleagues at Stafford Middle Schoolwhere she works, was set up by Jenna Haydento help the family.

“By the grace of God, Kathleen, her daughter and father evacuated and are safe with no serious injuries,” the GoFundMenotice said.

“Kathleen, a single mother and devoted long-time educator with the Plattsburgh City School District, lives her life caring for others. She is a shining light, with positive, radiant energy and a contagious smile. She is loving, loyal, selfless but most importantly, a fighter. She has overcome much and is often a pillar of strength for those around her.”

It went on to say, “It is time for for us to rally together and shine for Kathleen and her family. With 2020 bringing many trials and tribulations for all, Kathleen was greatly looking forward to the holidays and New Year. Now, as she faces adversity in the upcoming months, let us come together to give back to someone who is so often, giving all of herself.”

The GoFundMepage can be found at tinyurl.com/y8jcpvwp.

Sarah MacConnellalso set up a GoFundMepage for the family.

That post said that Kathleen Scioleand her father, Don Sciole, and Kathleen’s daughter Adaline Azimov, “have lost their house in Cliff Havenand all of their worldly possessions old and new from a house fire.”

“They were all able to get out safely and from that standpoint, we are all incredibly grateful for the outcome. However, the house is considered a total loss and while the outpouring has been appreciated and overwhelming, for their unknown current and future needs, if you are looking to contribute or help please donate to this Go Fund Me page, that way they can rebuild and replenish what they need, at their own pace during this incredibly difficult time.”

It also said, “This was the home that Don built and raised Kathleen and her 3 brothers in; Kathleen and her 5 year old daughter had recently moved back in and were enjoying reliving Kathleen’s very own childhood prior to this catastrophe.”

That GoFundMepage can be found at tinyurl.com/y7jnvpkr.

The American Red Cross of Eastern New Yorkalso provided aid for the family.

“The Red Crossprovided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and one 5-year-old child,” a news release said.

“Volunteers also offered emotional support and health services. In the coming days, Red Crossstaff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”

Day said firefighters dealt with harsh conditions as temperatures were in the low teens. There was also a water main break in Cliff Havenduring the fire.

“The water source was not a problem at first because there was a fire hydrant right in the front yard,” he said.

“But when the water main broke we had to shift to using tankers for water supply.”

Crews from Keeseville, Morrisonville, District 3, Cumberland Headand AuSable Forksalso helped out.

Day said firefighters were there until just past midnight.

“It was a long night for everyone.”

