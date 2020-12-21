FDNY Fire Engine Crashes into Building

Six hurt in response crash in Brooklyn

Fire Engineering Staff

BROOKLYN – The New York Post reports that six people were hurt when a fire engine collided with a car, then crashed into a store on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

The FDNY said the accident occurred as Engine 254 was responding to a reported fire at 8750 Bay Parkway at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The fire engine collided with a Mercedes before striking the Coquette Kids clothing store on Avenue U and East 4th Street.

The driver of the car and five firefighters were taken to local hospitals.

Five occupants in the building next to Coquette Kids were evacuated from the building.