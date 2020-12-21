St. Augustine (FL) Couple Finds Hope After House Fire

Sheldon Gardner

Dec. 21—Charlie and Olivia Brownstood near what remains of their Lincolnville home on a recent morning, describing the fire that damaged the house and threatened their lives.

Charlie, 84, is a local celebrity and musician known to some as Downtown Charlie Brown. He’s been appearing at venues in the community for many years, singing and playing a keyboard or some other instrument, dressed in his lucky hat.

The hat was one of the belongings spared by the fire and the resulting water damage.

Charlie lost musical instruments and equipment. The couple lost clothes and other belongings. And they lost photos from when Charlie was part owner of a New York Citynightclub, which had frequent visits from celebrities who performed at The Apollo Theater.

Despite the losses, the Browns recalled recent days with expressions of gratitude rather than sorrow because of the community’s support. People have been donating money, clothes and other items to help them. A GoFundMeaccount raised more than $22,000 as of Saturday to help with immediate needs and the rebuilding of their lives.

“It’s been wonderful to know that there wasso many good people in the world that was loving and kind,” said Olivia, 80.

Terri Gamblewas in bed on Dec. 9and was almost asleep when she smelled smoke, she said. She looked outside and saw smoke in her yard, and then she saw the Browns’ house on fire next door.

She called 911 and, without contacts on, rushed to help. She saw Olivia, who told her that Charlie had gone back inside.

Gamble went into the house and started yelling his name despite the smoke that filled the air. She pointed her flashlight into the home so Charlie could see the way out.

Charlie said he had gone back inside to get his cellphone so that he could call 911. But when he went back in, the smoke was so thick that he couldn’t see outside, but he could hear his wife yelling for him to come out. Then he heard Gamble’s voice.

“The neighbor stood in the door with all that smoke. … She took her cellphone out. She turned on the light. She said, ‘Can you see the light?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘Well, come to the light,’ ” he said.

Charlie remembers bumping into Gamble and her leading him out of the house by his hand as Olivia watched from outside.

“When he came out and I saw him and I knew that God spared us, that’s all that I could think about was praising Him and thanking Him,” Olivia said. “I didn’t think about what I left behind. I was thinking about, ‘He spared us.’ Can’t get another life.”

The fire department arrived quickly and got the fire under control. A firefighter went into the building to recover the couple’s medication, Charlie’s billfold and the lucky hat, Charlie said.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue. Fire alarms alerted Charlie to the problem.

Charlie said he heard a click-click noise first and then fire alarms, so he went to check on the situation.

“When I got to the back, fire was in the back by the back door, between the back door and the stove,” he said.

Charlie told Olivia, and they both left in a rush, not having time to fully dress, they said.

The Browns were unable to return to the home, which they’ve lived in for decades. They’ve been staying in a hotel, and their son and his wife have been a key source of support, the couple said. As soon as they can, they will move back home to the same site and start over.

On Monday, St. Augustinecommissioners honored the firefighters and Gamble at a City Commissionmeeting. The Browns were in the meeting room and gave high-fives to Gamble after she received her recognition.

The couple have found hope and inspiration even beyond the support from the community.

Olivia had an depiction of Jesus in her prayer room, which made it out of the fire, she said. And she was able to save her wedding ring.

The house that separated the Browns’ house from Gamble’s was recently torn down. Had it still been there, Gamble might not have noticed the blaze, the Browns said.

And while fire burned away much of the Browns’ home, it left wood pieces in the shape of a cross in the upper story. The Browns pointed that out on a recent visit.

Now they’re both looking forward to getting back home and settling back into the neighborhood, which Charlie described as quiet, like other parts of the city. It’s the kind of place where people are friendly but keep to themselves ― most of the time.

“But, now, this is something people should remember,” he said. “When something like this happens, boy, they are right there like family. So that’s real neat, you know what I mean?”

To donate to the Browns, visit gofundme.com/f/mr-and-mrs-charlie-brown-fund.

