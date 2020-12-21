PA Paramedics, EMTs Can’t Mask Fear of Pandemic

Dave Sutor

The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

(MCT)

Dec. 21—Anna Johnston texted a close-up picture of herself wearing a medical mask, light blue isolation gown and a clear shield that reflected enough light to obscure part of her face.

The sterile image belied the compassion she feels when caring for those in need as a paramedic.

“This is what a confused and scared COVID patient sees,” she wrote. “They can’t see the color of my hair or my smile. They see my eyes and hear a muffled voice covered by two masks.”

A crying emoji was added at the end.

Johnston, moments later, forwarded another photograph of herself — this one with a beaming smile, flowing blonde hair and a dark blue T-shirt with a Forest Hills Emergency Medical Servicesinsignia on the left chest.

“Big difference between those two pics,” she said.

Just a few days ago, Johnston, in full gear, went to pick up a woman in a senior care facility — 90-some years old, disorientated, COVID-19 positive, with a raging fever.

“All she can say is, ‘Please help me, please help me,’ ” Johnston said during a telephone interview. “So here I am — a stranger. All she can see that is human are my eyes. Everything else is mask. I can’t even hold her hand without gloves. And all she kept saying was just, ‘Please help me.’ I heard her voice the rest of that day and all through the night.

“That’s just messed up. We’re trained to help people. But, in that situation, you can’t.”

Johnston also recently made a run to another senior care center when she provided assistance to a woman with dementia, who had not eaten for days due to COVID symptoms.

“By the time I’m getting to her, she’s so dehydrated and so far gone, I feel like I’m transporting her to the hospital, but I may as well be taking her to the 2020 version of a death chamber,” she said. “There’s nothing anyone can do for her. That’s not somebody who’s going to be a candidate for a bed. She’s not having respiratory distress.

“She just quit eating because she couldn’t taste or smell, and she can’t tell anyone that.”

‘We’re still catching it’

Unlike other diseases and medical issues, the coronavirus does not stop raising concerns when paramedics and emergency medical technicians leave work.

COVID-19 impacts every minute of their day-to-day living, the anxiety exacerbated by the knowledge of their increased exposure compared to most people.

“Up until now, we’ve taken care of the problem — a heart attack, a broken leg, whatever it may be,” said Eric Miller, manager of Forest Hills Emergency Medical Services. “We treat that. We’re not going to get a heart attack, we’re not going to get a broken leg from treating it.

“Now, the mental stress that is on all the providers is extremely high because even though we’re gowned, masked, everything that we’re supposed to be doing, we’re still catching it. There are still providers that are catching it.

“Not only the providers, the EMS people, but they could be taking it home to their loved ones. I think — for me — that’s one of the biggest factors. You can only scrub your hands so many times and wash and change your clothes and stuff.

“But you still have that fear — ‘Am I taking this home to somebody? Am I spreading to somebody?’ That’s really working on all the providers, I think, because you just can’t see if you have it or not. It’s just not textbook.”

For Johnston, one of the hardest aspects of the pandemic has been trying to make sure her young son understands the situation without scaring him.

“Whenever it all first started — I have a 9-year-old; his dad, my ex-husband, is also a paramedic — we were seeing all the fatalities coming out of New York, Italy, other places, so we had to explain to him that there may be a time one of us or both of us can’t come home,” she said. “That was very difficult.

“The first wave, we didn’t see a whole lot of COVID. During the summer, you didn’t see any COVID. Then the last two months, it was just on fire.”

Now, the pandemic is out of control close to home. Earlier this week, Cambria Countyhad the highest per capita increase in cases of any county in the United Stateswith a population of 100,000 or more.

So, as the situation worsens, Johnston makes sure to spend as much personal one-on-one time with her son, watching movies, reading books or anything else that provides a bond, along with making sure he understands the importance of her job.

“We have the talk at least once a week: ‘Mom could get really sick and not come home,’ “

Johnston said. “It’s important for me that he understands if I get sick and don’t come home, I did it helping someone. I know that sounds so morbid, but it is a reality.”

‘So mentally draining’

Miller estimates that Forest Hills ambulance has answered about 50 or 60 calls over the past month in which the person was COVID-positive or suspected, accounting for half of the overall runs. The number jumped to about 75% of total calls in recent days, according to Miller.

That means gearing up each time and trying to provide comfort and care from behind the mask and shield.

“Every time I put it on, I keep thinking, ‘You never thought of this, you never thought something would be like this,’ ” Miller said.

The high volume of calls is in contrast to the early days of the outbreak.

“Back in the beginning of this pandemic, when everyone stayed at home, our run loads were down to nothing, and now they’ve doubled,” Miller said.

“It’s just the exact opposite of what happened in the beginning.”

Johnston, now in her 15th year with Forest Hills, works 40 to 60 hours over 3 1/2 days so she can spend the rest of the time with her son. She described the situation as “so overwhelming” and “so mentally draining.” Miller said first responders all across the region are at a “stressed-out level,” but keep a watch out for each other, making sure they always have a way to talk through issues that arise.

‘I’m going to die’

When paramedics can finally get patients to where they need to be for treatment “it’s like a Third World country sometimes in those hospitals,” Miller explained. “People are lined up in the hallways in wheelchairs and beds. Nothing I thought I’d ever see in my career, that this is what it’s come to. They’re doing what they can, but they can’t keep up to it.”

Still, first responders know some local residents insist the pandemic is exaggerated or an outright hoax, even with more than 13,000 confirmed cases and in excess of 260 deaths in the Cambria, Somersetand Bedfordregion.

“They haven’t seen what we see as EMS providers,” Miller said. “They haven’t seen what the hospitals are seeing and the families that are involved.

“Honestly, we’ve had patients that have cried, ‘I’m going to die when I go to the hospital because I have this.’ They’re scared. They’re sick. It’s not ‘Hey, I have it. I better go to the hospital.’ Patients we’re taking are truly sick. They need oxygen. They need airways. They’re sick people. I think sometimes maybe until you see that you don’t get the severity of what’s going on here in our hometown.”

___

(c)2020 The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.)

Visit The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.) at www.tribune-democrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.