Four Wichita (KS) Firefighters, Two Civilians Injured in House Fire

Two civilians and four firefighters were injured in a house fire Sunday night in Wichita, Kansas, according to reports.

The Wichita (KS) Fire Department reported on its social media page that the fire that occurred last night around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Jackson is still under investigation.

One of the civilians was transported in critical condition. One man reportedly tried to get into the burning home twice and had to be restrained by firefighters and Wichita police officers, according to KWCH. The man suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Of the four firefighters, two were released from the hospital and two remain hospitalized. One is awaiting surgery and the other has encouraging results and is expected to be released tomorrow, the department reported.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz told KWCH reporters that the initial call came in as someone trapped inside, but fire crews searched and found no one inside the home.

CORRECTON: The original version of this story had the date of the fire as being Monday night. The fire occurred Sunday, December 20, 2020.