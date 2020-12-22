Atlanta Firefighter Burned in Structure Fire

An Atlanta (GA) firefighter was injured during a fire at a vacant structure, according to reports.

FOX 5 reports that a firefighter sustained burns to his neck during a fire at a building at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Connally Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after the firefighter was removed from the structure, a roof collapse occurred, according to the report.

There were no other reported injuries.

