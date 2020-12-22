Annapolis (MD) Firefighters Extinguish 25-Foot Sailboat Engulfed in Flames

Lilly Price

The Capital, Annapolis, Md.

(MCT)

Dec. 22—A 25-foot sailboat was still docked and floating Monday afternoon on the 700 block of Second Avenue in Easport after Annapolis firefighters spent over an hour fighting the flames that engulfed the ship early Monday morning.

Around 28 firefighters responded to the scene at 1:11 a.m., donned in life jackets and taking careful steps on the narrow dock to put out the fire. It took over an hour using water from a nearby hydrant to extinguish all the flames.

Annapolis fire investigators are inspecting the origin of the fire, a challenging task for a sailboat fire since its hull is underwater, said fire spokesman Capt. Bud Zapata.

___

(c)2020 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.