Huge Fireball When Propane Truck Explodes in NYC

A flatbed truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks flipped over on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early Tuesday, sparking a massive fireball that could be seen from blocks away.

The truck was heading west on the expressway near the Junction Blvd. exit in Rego Park just after 12 a.m. when it hit a patch of black ice, authorities said.

The truck slid on the ice and flipped, sending propane tanks flying through the air.

Several of the tanks exploded when they hit the asphalt, said authorities.

Video posted on social media shows massive flames and smoke shooting into the night sky.

“How many times did this truck explode?” asked Twitter user CIA-Simulation Warlord wrote with video of the inferno taken from his high-rise window.

One of the propane tanks flew off the roadway and hit a parked U.S. Postal truck which also caught fire, although it’s not clear the extent of the damage.

The propane truck driver managed to crawl out of the rig unscathed and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

First responders shut down the western side of the Long Island Expressway as they put out the blaze.

The roadway was reopened about 4 a.m., authorities said.

