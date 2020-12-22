Road Rescue® Launches SecureAmp™ In Its Vehicles

Winter Park, FL – DECEMBER 22, 2020 – Road Rescue, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of Type I, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles, is pleased to announce all new orders will be equipped with its patent-pending SecureAmp™ battery technology.

The SecureAmp technology ensures that the batteries are protected by automatically disconnecting parasitic loads once the voltage drops below a certain threshold. If your Road Rescue emergency vehicle is sitting without the engine running, SecureAmp will ensure that the battery is protected, and that the engine will turn over when the paramedics or EMTs need to answer their next call.

“We are thrilled to offer the SecureAmp technology to our customers,” said Daniel McLaughlin, Director of Sales for Road Rescue. “Road Rescue is continually finding new and innovative ways to better serve EMS providers. SecureAmp is another example of this.”

SecureAmp is now included as standard equipment on all Road Rescue models. For more information on Road Rescue, please visit https://www.roadrescue.com/

About REV Group, Inc.

