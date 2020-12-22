Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

The month of December is usually remembered as a festive month filled with holiday parties and warm family gatherings. Unfortunately, December has also been witness to some of the most tragic and horrific fires in fire service history. Chief Rick Lasky joins host Tom Merrill to discuss some of these December fires. The highly respected and entertaining Chief Lasky is known as a premier fire service historian and friend to all. They will remember the sacrifices made as well as lessons learned that we can all apply today in our role as professional volunteer firefighters. Remember, as Winston Churchill said, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

