Firefighters Rescue Girl After Christmas Tree Fire in CA

#LACoFD FFs received the best gift of the season, seeing their young friend smiling brightly as she was released from the hospital yesterday.



Earlier this week, LACoFD FFs rescued 8-year-old Eileen from a burning two-story apartment building in the City of Pomona.



🎥 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/BShhTSXJAh — LACoFD (@LACOFD) December 19, 2020

A Christmas tree fire trapped a young girl in her family’s apartment in Pomona, California, but firefighters managed to rescue her, according to reports.

WFTV reported that the Tuesday evening fire trapped the eight-year-old girl in the apartment’s bathroom.

Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department (LACoFD) firefighters responded to the fire. Speaking to KTLA, LACoFD Public Information Officer Sean Ferguson told reporters that crews used a hoseline to knock down some of the fire while other members performed a search of the apartment and located the young victim.

A young child is recovering after being rescued from an apartment fire in the City of Pomona.



The #LACoFD offers safety tips to help keep you and your family safe during the holidays. pic.twitter.com/pJ2LzOVYCM — LACoFD (@LACOFD) December 18, 2020

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, the girl was treated for smoke inhalation. ABC 7 reported that the child was released from the hospital.

Eight-year-old Eileen Coreas has been released from the hospital after she was injured in an apartment fire started by a Christmas tree.https://t.co/8KAa3VGErX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 22, 2020

