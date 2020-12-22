Council Honors New Castle (PA) Firefighters from Water Rescue

Maria Basileo

New Castle News, Pa.

Dec. 22—Heroic efforts by some New Castlefirefighters last month didn’t go unnoticed by city officials.

Mayor Chris Fryeand New Castle’scity council during a meeting Monday commended assistant fire chief Craig Wethliand firefighters David Thompson, Christian Marburger, Richard “R.J.” Johnsonand Joseph Bongivengofor their efforts in rescuing a 15-year-old girl who jumped into the Shenango Riveron Nov. 6.

“I think that they really made a huge stride in showing what great people New Castlehas to offer,” said fire chief Mike Kobbe. “I was very proud of their actions that night.”

The incident began around 5 p.m.that night when the New Castlepolice and fire departments responded to the Mahoning Avenue Viaductfor a report of a juvenile female threatening to jump into the river. While en route, the departments were notified the girl jumped into the water and was being carried downstream. New Castlepolice officer Fred Buswellattempted to pull her to shore, but was unable to do so. Buswell and the teen got separated as they were carried further downstream. A short distance later, Johnson grabbed the girl under her arms as Thompson held her legs to place her in a Stokes basket. Several men then carried it up the hill through thick brush to an ambulance. The girl was treated for hypothermia and other minor injuries. Firefighter Joe Bongivengotwisted his back and Johnson injured his leg.

Kobbe added most of this year’s training was based around water rescues and really paid off.

“I definitely applaud these brave individuals for doing that for that individual,” council president Tom Smithsaid.

Smith added the council routinely presents certificates and recognizes the awardees in person but were unable to do so because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police chief Bobby Salemalso recognized Buswell for his efforts.

Kobbe explained he has not spoken to the teen nor her family as they have wanted their privacy.

The council will host its final budget workshop on Saturday. Members will vote whether to approve the budget next week during a special meeting.

