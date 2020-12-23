Man Dies After Philadelphia Apartment Fire

Robert Moran

The Philadelphia Inquirer

(TNS)

Dec. 23—A 21-year-old man died after being found unconscious at the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock section, police said.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Medary Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment building, said Fire Department spokesperson Kathy Matheson.

The man was found in the basement and taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m., Matheson and police said.

“The fire was placed under control at 8:23 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating but has ruled out a space heater as the cause of the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death,” Matheson said in an email.

“A very hard morning,” the Fire Department posted on Twitter.

