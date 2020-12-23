Explosion, Multiple People Injured at Baltimore High-Rise

Watch Live: Firefighters rescue 2 workers dangling from scaffolding at BGE building in Baltimore https://t.co/zt5zftOqCk — ABC10 (@ABC10) December 23, 2020

The City of Baltimore (MD) Fire Department responded to an explosion and partial roof collapse Wednesday morning.

The department’s Twitter account said crews responded to the incident in the 100 block of W. Fayette St.

At least 10 people were transported to area hospitals, with nine in critical condition and one in serious condition.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said there was vidence of an explosion on floor 16 with two workers trapped in scaffolding. Both workers were rescued. The Baltimore Sun reported that the two workers who were trapped on dangling scaffolding after the reported explosion in downtown Baltimore were rescued through a window.