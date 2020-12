A firefighter with the Poynette-Dekorra (WI) Fire Department passed away earlier this month after contracting the coronavirus, according to reports.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that Firefighter/Fire Inspector David Jerald Tomlinson, 71, contracted COVID-19 while performing fire inspections for the department in November. He subsequently passed away on December 6, 2020.

Firefighter/Fire Inspector Tomlinson had 31 years of service.