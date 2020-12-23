Humpday Hangout: Greg Markley

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood talk to Greg Markley, who is running for General Secretary-Treasurer of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern or watch this space for the discussion.

More about Greg below and at https://markley4gst.org.

Mentioned in This Hangout: The Fitch Files: Why is the International Association of Fire Fighters getting millions from a charity?

