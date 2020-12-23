Arson Suspect Arrested After El Paso (TX) Man Dies in House Fire

Daniel Borunda

El Paso Times

(MCT)

An El Pasoman is accused of starting a house fire early Tuesday that killed a man who entered a burning home trying to rescue a dog, officials said.

El Paso Fire Departmentofficials said Julian Paredes Jr., 41, died at University Medical Center of El Pasofrom injuries sustained in the fire.

Police and fire investigators arrested Adam Garcia, 35, on a felony charge of arson of habitation, the Fire Departmentsaid in a news release.

About 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Marlow Roadin a neighborhood south of Interstate 10near Bassett Place.

Three residents had evacuated the home safely, but Paredes went back into the house to rescue a dog and get some personal items, Fire Departmentofficials said.

Firefighters found Paredes during a search of the home and he was taken to UMC, where he later died.

The dog was later found unharmed in the backyard of the home, Fire Departmentspokesman Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said.

An investigation by the El PasoFire Marshal’s Office and police resulted in the arrest of Garcia.

More crime news: Horseplay ends with El Pasorock-wall laborer on life support, co-worker arrested

Garcia does not reside at the home and investigators are working to determine what connection he had to the home and a possible motive as to why the fire was set, Dueñas-Aguilar said.

Since the fire resulted in a death, additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, Dueñas-Aguilar said.

Garcia is being held at the El Paso County Jailin Downtown under a $250,000 bond.

Daniel Borundamay be reached at 915-546-6102; [email protected]; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news: Seasons of need: El Pasofood bank faces COVID-19 economic fallout beyond 2021

More: Retiring El Paso DA Jaime Esparza seeks to head US Attorney’s Officein West Texas

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Arson suspect arrested after El Pasoman dies in house fire trying to rescue dog

___

(c)2020 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.