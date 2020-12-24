Drawn by Fire: The BEST Present

Drawn by Fire/Paul Combs

This Christmas, take time to appreciate all those who have put the COVID-19 burden and fight on their shoulders and continue to battle on so we can march to a post-pandemic future – a return to some sort of new normalcy. They truly are the heroes of 2020!

STAY FIRED UP, and reflect on the good and positive.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

