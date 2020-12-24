Firefighting, Photos

Photos: Firefighters Quickly Control Structure Fire in Los Angeles

Firefighter arrives with hoseline to face flames shooting from building

Fire photographer Rick McClure provided some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a recent structure fire.

First-arriving LAFD crews on scene at 3:27 a.m. on December 19, 2020, to extinguish an outside fire that extended into and was confined within a classroom attached to a church.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under active investigation.

One firefighter with a circular saw and another with a hoseline as fire runs the roof
Firefighter applies water to flame shooting from eaves of home
A firefighter with a hose sprays water into the building
Smoke and flames from roofline with firefighters on the ground
A firefighter carries a ladder to the building
Firefighters open up a roof, partly obscured by smoke
Firefighters working the roof silhouetted against smoke

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Greater Alarm Fire

Photos: LAFD Firefighter Hurt Battling Commercial Structure Fire

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rapidly Knock Down House Fire

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rescue Dog from House Fire

More