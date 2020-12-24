Photos: Firefighters Quickly Control Structure Fire in Los Angeles

Fire photographer Rick McClure provided some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a recent structure fire.

First-arriving LAFD crews on scene at 3:27 a.m. on December 19, 2020, to extinguish an outside fire that extended into and was confined within a classroom attached to a church.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under active investigation.

