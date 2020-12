A firefighter with the Saragossa Volunteer Fire Department in Nauvoo, Alabama, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On November 17, 2020, Firefighter Donald Downs, 69, while attending mandatory training for the fire department, contracted COVID-19 from attendees at the exercise. He passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from the virus.

Firefighter Downs had 30 years of service.