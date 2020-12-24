Woman Dies in Brunswick (GA) House Fire

Larry Hobbs

The Brunswick News, Ga.

Dec. 23—A 63-year-old woman was found dead early Wednesday morning by Brunswick firefighters battling a blaze at a home in the 1900 block of G Street, city deputy fire chief Jerry Allen said.

Lula Mae McDouglar died at the scene, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said. Her body is being taken for autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s lab in Pooler, Neu said.

Brunswick police are investigating the woman’s death with city fire marshal Tim White investigating the fire, which apparently started in the main front room of the one-story wood frame home at 1906 G St. Firefighters found only one inoperable smoke detector in the home, Allen said.

It was the second house fire in Brunswick since Monday and the third consecutive house fire in as many days countywide.

Firefighters received a call on the G Street fire at 5:36 a.m. and arrived quickly thereafter. As other city firefighters contained the flames, firefighter Aaron Joiner discovered the woman’s body in the front room during an initial search of the home, Allen said.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about five minutes, he said.

On Monday night, a fire at a home at 2305 Reynolds St. displaced a mother and her three children, Allen said. Firefighters were called to a fire at the one-story wooden structure at 10:36 p.m. and had it under control within five minutes of arrival at 10:41 p.m., firefighters said.

The fire started in a back porch area converted to a bedroom, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause. It caused approximately $3,000 to the family’s belongings and $15,000 to the home, fire officials said.

County firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a fire in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island. Flames were already emerging from the roof of the home in the 600 block of Executive Golf Villas when county firefighters at the station on nearby Frederica Road were called at 8:50 a.m., Glynn County Fire Chief of Operations Scott Cook said.

Firefighters responded quickly and brought the flames under control, but the fire caused significant damage to the home, Cook said. Its lone resident was not home at the time.

