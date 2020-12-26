New Orleans (LA) Fire Displaces Four, Cuts Power to 2,000

Jeff Adelson

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

(MCT)

Dec. 25—A fire destroyed an abandoned multi-family home on Franklin Avenueand damaged a duplex next door, forcing four people out of their home early Christmas morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire also burned a power line, leaving about 2,000 Entergy New Orleans customers without power for about 3 hours.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls at 1:42 a.m. about a fire at 2230-2232 Franklin Avenue, according to a press release from the fire department. When the first truck arrived five minutes later, it found the building engulfed in flames that had begun to spread to the occupied building next door.

All four people living in the neighboring building, 2230-2232 Franklin Ave., were able to escape without injuries.

The first firefighters on scene immediately called for backup and second and third companies arrived minutes later.

Firefighters sought to defend the occupied building by creating a water curtain between the two structures, according to the release. While they were doing so, a power line snapped and a fell onto a fire truck, forcing the firefighter who was standing on top of the vehicle to jump to safety in the neutral ground, according to the release.

The firefighter was not injured.

The fire was brought under control at 3:24 a.m., according to the department. By that point, the abandoned building had been completed destroyed. There was fire and water damage to the attic and rear of the occupied building.

The burned power line left thousands of customers in the area without power until the blaze could be brought under control and the line replaced, according to the utility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

