Two Children Die, Four People Hospitalized After Detroit (MI) Fire

Dec. 25—DETROIT — A fire swept through a home on the city’s east side on Christmas morning, killing two children and leaving a mother and three more children hospitalized, fire officials said.

When firefighters entered the home, they found bodies of a 4-year-old and 6-year-old in the front room of the scorched two-story home, said Detroit Fire Department Capt. Dave Fornell. A Christmas tree was found inside the white-trimmed home where the children likely would have gathered on Christmas morning.

“As we knocked the fire down, the woman told us two more children were inside,” Fornell said. “We did a search and discovered a 4-year-old and 6-year-old we believe to be males in the front room.”

By Friday afternoon, Fornell said they had ruled out foul play and determined that the fire was accidental.

“It could have been electrical, Christmas tree or kids playing with matches, but it’s not suspicious,” Fornell said.

Detroit firefighters responded to a call at 8:48 a.m.in the 2000 block of Helen Street, near Eight Mile and Van Dyke.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming out of the windows of the house, Fornell said. A 30-year-old woman had jumped out of the second-floor window with a 3-year-old in her arms. They did not appear to be injured and were hospitalized as a precaution, Fornell said.

Two other children also made it out of the home, an 8-year-old girl with third-degree burns on her hands and face, and a 10-year-old boy who suffered smoke inhalation. They were on the first floor and made their way out by themselves.

The children were transferred to Children’s Hospitaland listed in critical condition in the burn unit, Fornell said.

The children’s mother was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. The conditions for her and the 3-year-old were unknown late Friday.

The home did not appear to have central heating and authorities found several space heaters, but “that is not necessarily the cause” of the fire, Fornell said. Authorities will determine the cause after “a very long, painstaking investigation,” he said.

