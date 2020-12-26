Amarillo (TX) Purchases Bolster Firefighter Safety

Douglas Clark

The Amarillo City Councilhas approved a pair of Amarillo Fire Departmentequipment purchases noted by department personnel as necessary components of firefighter safety.

The purchases are for a Bauer Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Bottle Compressor and 100 Mine Safety Appliances Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Bottles.

Per the agenda caption, $65,650.50 was awarded to August Industries Inc.for the SCBA Bottle Compressor, with the department indicating the purchase adds to the current inventory of SCBA bottle compressors used by the department.

According to the agenda item summary, the AFD currently has four Bauer SCBA bottle compressors — noting the SCBA bottles are the normal breathing air compressed into bottles for firefighters to wear into fire, confined spaces and hazardous material calls. The SCBA bottle compressors allow firefighters to refill the depleted bottles after emergencies and training and support the current needs of having breathing air compressors.

The summary indicated the AFD has a service / repair contract to maintain the Bauer compressor and personnel has been trained in the operation of the equipment, adding consistency in the make and model of equipment is important for maintenance and repair contracts and critical to training personnel.

The SCBA Bottles agenda caption indicated Casco Industrieswas awarded the purchase pact in the amount of $81,400 and the Agenda Item Summary noted AFD current has an inventory of 396 MSA SCBA bottles — providing safe breathing air in hazardous atmosphere events.

The current inventory of 396 bottles is not enough to provide the volume of bottles necessary for large and /or expanding emergency events, per the Agenda Item Summary, which noted the 100 additional bottles are necessary to ensure enough bottles for extended firefighting / hazardous atmosphere operations, as well as to give the AFD enough reserves to send 20% of the department’s inventory for annual hydrostatic pressure testing. The testing is required to test the safety of the pressurized bottle, according to the summary.

“I’m of the belief we always have to make certain our first responders have all of the equipment they need to safely perform their duties,” Amarilloresident Alex Griggssaid. “And this fits right in with that belief. Firefighters, law enforcement and EMS put everything on the line every day. We have to let them know we have their back. We can’t thank them enough for what they do.”

