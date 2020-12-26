Waukegan (IL) Firefighters Work Three Fires in 36 Hours

Three separate fires displaced 14 Waukegan residents and forced two businesses to close, reports Chicago Tribune.

It has been approximately 20 years since the fire department has worked three fires in that amount of time.

Firefighters from the Waukegan Fire Department and 10 other area departments spent six hours putting down a fire at a partially demolished building. Water damage to a building adjacent to the burning structure forced four families, 12 people in all, from their homes.

