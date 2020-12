Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo demonstrates the teepee cut, especially useful for opening up a high-pitched roof.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

