Muncie (IN) Firefighters Help Family Who Lost Everything in Fire

Rebecca Bibbs

The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.

(MCT)

Dec. 26—MUNCIE — Ainsley Stanley, 3, rushed into Muncie Fire Department Station No. 4 and made a beeline for the pink and purple kitchen set.

“This is almost like the one she had except it was brown and blue,” said her mother, Ashley Waldrep. “This is like a lot of the stuff they had already that’s not there any more.”

Ainsley, her parents, including Jason Stanley, and sisters Elliana Frazee, 16, and Avalee Stanley, 11, lost almost all their possessions in a Christmas Evefire at their home in Frankton.

But thanks to the generosity of many in the Frankton community and the Toys for Tots program operated by the Frankton Fire Department, the girls have toys, games, costumes and art supplies to take their minds off the tragedy as their parents plan their future. In addition to the kitchen set, Toys for Tots donated a pink Minnie Mouse table set for Ainsley and three large garbage bags of toys for the girls to share.

“This is a miracle, the outpouring of support,” Waldrep said.

Jumping up and down as the haul was being carried by the adults to the car where they had to figure out how to get everything into an SUV carrying five people, Ainsley said, “I want to be a firefighter.”

At the end of the visit, Waldrep took a photo of the girls with the firefighters.

Sergeant Daniel Powell, the Toys for Tots shift representative, said he was called by the program head Kevin Gibsonwhile he was working on Christmas Dayto let him know there was a family in need coming from Andersonwhere they have been staying with Waldrep’s parents.

Toys for Tots had a similar giveaway for a family with two little girls on Friday, Powell said.

“I just couldn’t imagine losing everything, especially at this time of year,” he said.

Normally, Powell said, Toys for Tots’ distribution runs from right before Thanksgivingup to right before Christmas. Most families are referred by the Salvation Army.

In addition, families typically visit the Toys for Tots distribution center. But this time, Powell asked the girls’ ages and collected information on their interests and went to the distribution center to make the selections.

“This year, we didn’t let anybody in, so everything had to be bagged up,” he said. “Mrs. Waldreptold me her daughter had a little kitchen she loved to play with. Someone just happened to donate this one.”

In most instances, Powell said, there is a cut-off age for distribution.

“This year with the way COVID is, we tried to buy some stuff for the older kids, too,” he said.

New and gently used items to give away are collected year-round, Powell said.

“Some people forget we are facilitating the generosity of other people,” he said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbson Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.

___

(c)2020 The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.)

Visit The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.) at www.theheraldbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.