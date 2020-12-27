Oklahoma City (OK) Firefighters Begin Vaccinations as They Mourn Death of 20-Year Veteran

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

(MCT)

Dec. 26—An Oklahoma City firefighter whose uncle, a 20-year veteran of the city’s fire department, died from COVID-19 was the first to receive a vaccine against the disease as the department began administering 500 doses.

“We are excited to have the first batch of vaccines in hand,” Oklahoma CityFire Chief Richard Kelleysaid Saturday.

“We are extremely hopeful that this vaccine will have a profound positive impact on the well-being of our personnel. Though 500 doses does not cover every firefighter who wished to be vaccinated, the department views this as a positive start.”

The department has about 1,000 uniformed firefighters.

Under Oklahoma’sfour-phase plan for the vaccinations, first responders are in phase two. Oklahomahospitals began vaccinating front-line health care workers two weeks ago, and pharmacies began vaccinating nursing home residents and staff last week.

The Oklahoma City Fire Departmentreceived 500 doses of the Modernavaccine on Christmas dayand devised a plan to administer vaccinations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the department said in a news release.

Corporal A.J. Davis, the nephew of Major Andy Davisand son of Deputy Chief Tony Davis, was the first firefighter vaccinated, the department said. A.J. Davisis with Fire Station6C.

Andy Davisdied on Christmas Evefrom COVID-19; the major was with Fire Station10-C near downtown. He left behind his wife, Lisa, and their four children, McKenzie, Gracie, Gabe and Beau.

