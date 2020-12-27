Boy Killed in Bartow County (GA) Mobile Home

Shaddi Abusaid

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

(MCT)

Dec. 26—A 3-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning when a mobile home caught fire in Bartow County, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the home along Clark Circlenear Glade Roadabout 11:50 a.m.after receiving a call about a fire with a child possibly trapped inside, Bartow Countyfire Chief Dwayne Jamisontold The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The trailer was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

“An off-duty firefighter attempted to rescue the child but was unsuccessful,” Jamison wrote in an email. Remains believed to be those of the missing 3-year-old were later located and turned over to the Bartow CountyCoroner’s Office.

The child’s name has not been released, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation Saturday afternoon. Jamison said in-house counselors will be brought in this week to work with the firefighters who responded to the scene.

No additional details have been released.

