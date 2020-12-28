DE Boy Rescued After Getting Trapped in Mud at Construction Site

David Matthews

New York Daily News

(MCT)

A Delaware boy was rescued Saturday after getting stuck in mud at a construction site.

According to New Castle County Paramedics, the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m.in Townsend. The paramedics arrived at the scene in Townsend, about 25 miles south of Wilmington, to assist Odessa Fire Company. The boy, 14, became trapped while playing with friends.

The boy was pinned by the mud up to his thighs more more than an hour before he was freed from from the muck.

“A member of the New Castle County Special Operations Team worked in tandem with both fire departments to successfully free the trapped victim after approximately twenty minutes,” New Castle County Paramedics wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully the patient escaped serious injury and was released to family members.”

According to the report, the boy had freed one of his legs with the help of bystanders before first responders arrived. The was not seriously injured in the incident and was treated at the scene without requiring hospitalization.

