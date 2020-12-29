Two Members of PA Fire Department Die After Contracting COVID-19

Two veteran firefighters with the Colonial Park Fire Company in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Firefighter Edward Hine, 79, while performing in-station duties, contracted COVID-19. He passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from the virus, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) reported. He had 54 years of service.

Chief Emeritus/Firefighter Lee Witman, 88, while performing in-station duties, contracted COVID-19. He passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, from the virus. He had 63 years of service.

As with many other segments of society, the fire service has been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus, pushing the 2020 USFA count of firefighter fatalities over 90.