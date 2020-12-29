Christmas Eve Death of Oklahoma City (OK) Firefighter Traced to Call Response

Steve Lackmeyer

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

(MCT)

Dec. 28—The Oklahoma City Fire Department announced Monday that Maj. Andy Davis, who died on Christmas Eve, caught the COVID-19 virus while responding to a call.

His death was followed by the death of a second fire department employee, Robert Saudia, a support service specialist who died Monday at his home in south Oklahoma City. Both men died at age 45.

Davis and Saudia are among 171 fire department employees who have caught the virus, 148 of whom have since recovered. No further details were available Monday about Saudia’s death. He was employed by the force for two years.

Fire Chief Richard Kelley fought back tears at a news conference Monday afternoon as he talked about Davis, a 20-year veteran based at Fire Station No. 10 at NW 16 and Pennsylvania Avenue just west of the Plaza District.

“Andy was fun loving,” Kelley said. “He was a joy to be around as he always had a funny story or one-liner to get a laugh. He was the type of firefighter you always wanted on the incident scene because you knew he would always get the job done.”

Davis came from a family of firefighters serving the city for a half-century. He was the son of retired Capt. Johnny Davis, brother of Deputy Chief Tony Davis and Maj. Scott Davis and uncle of Cpl. A.J. Davis.

“It’s a family that has served this community for many years,” Kelley said. “We grieve with his family and want to do for this family whatever we can.”

Davis first exhibited symptoms on Dec. 11. He was tested by the fire department’s medical unit and tested positive for COVID-19. On Dec. 15, he was coughing and suffering with coughing, headaches, fever and fatigue. He was admitted to the hospital the following day.

Davis is the first of the city’s 4,700 employees to die from the virus.

Records maintained by the city show the police and fire departments are being hit hardest by the virus. The latest report shows 112 employees have tested positive for the virus, 27 of them employed with the fire department and 24 with the police department.

Kelley said the department saw a 7% increase in calls directly related to the virus. Overall, calls were up by 11%.

Davis died within hours of the fire department receiving its first shipment of Moderna vaccines. The first shot was administered Saturday to Davis’ nephew A.J. The remainder of the 500 shots were given on Monday as Kelley wrapped up the news conference.

Deputy Chief Mike Walker said vaccines were not given to employees out of town and those in quarantine. He said response to the vaccine was “surprisingly positive” but added some are declining the shots.

“There are some employees who are hesitant at this point and have chosen to wait until a later date,” Walker said. “It’s a voluntary process to take the vaccine at this point.”

Davis’ death was a reminder of the pandemic’s rising toll across the state. Mayor David Holt has led the Oklahoma City Council in establishing a series of mask mandates to combat its spread.

“Many of us this past 10 months have had the opportunity to work from home and create a safer situation for us,” Holt said Monday “But not every job can be done from the living room. The fire department doesn’t have that option. They are out in this pandemic serving in the community.”

Business writer Steve Lackmeyer is a 30-year reporter, columnist and author who covers downtown Oklahoma City and related urban development for The Oklahoman. Contact him at [email protected]. Please support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a subscription today at http://oklahoman.com/subscribe.

___

(c)2020 The Oklahoman

Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.