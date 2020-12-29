Vernon Center (MN) Meat Market Destroyed by Fire

Kristine Goodrich

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Dec. 29—VERNON CENTER — A fire has destroyed a staple of the tiny town of Vernon Center.

No one was hurt but community members call the loss of one of the town’s few businesses a devastating loss.

No one was inside when fire broke out at the Vernon Center Market around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon CenterFire Chief Justin Davissaid.

Multiple fire departments helped battle the blaze, which reduced much of the meat market building to ruins. Firefighter remained on the scene putting out hotspots well into the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Davis said. The state Fire Marshal’s Officeis investigating.

The market butchers, processes and sells meats. It also has done catering and sells other food staples for the town’s approximately 350 residents.

Ron and Marilyn Montgomerybought the market on Hilltop Streetin 1976. They were the fourth or fifth owners of the business that Ron estimated had opened in the 1940s. They sold it to their son, Ronnie Montgomery, nearly 30 years ago.

It was the second fire at the market. It was rebuilt and expanded after a less extensive electrical fire decades ago, Marilyn said.

Blue Earth CountyCommissioner Will Purvis, who lives in Vernon Center, called Tuesday’s fire “devastating” for Ronnie Montgomeryand his workers, as well as for the community members and for farmers in the region who used the market.

The market was one of the few meat-processing shops in the region. This fall the market had staff working seven days a week and still could not keep up with demand, Purvis said.

The market — or “the meat locker” as it’s known to locals — also sold other fare that Kylie Gouldsaid was “the closest thing to a convenience store in town.”

Gould lives across the street and was worried her home also would catch fire from blowing embers. She worked at the market during the summers and said she appreciated how accommodating Ronnie was of her college schedule.

“It’s really sad seeing one of the only businesses in town burn down like this,” she said.

Davis said he too worked at the market when he was younger.

“If you’ve lived in Vernon Center, you’ve probably worked there at some point,” he said.

The meat market was perhaps his town’s biggest attraction, Davis said. When he tells people where he is from, they often respond with a reference to the market.

“It’s a big hit for the city of Vernon Center,” Davis said.

A fund to help Ronnie Montgomeryhas been established at Community Bank. Donations can be made at the bank branches in Vernon Center, Amboy, Mankatoand Eagle Lake.

Shelly Ziegler, who started the fund, said her tight-knit town has a history of coming together in times of hardship. Ronnie often is one of the first people to step up when a neighbor is in need, she said, and now they will return his generosity.

