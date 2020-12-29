Hamilton (OH) Firefighter Remembered on 5th Anniversary of LODD

Mike Rutledge

Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Dec. 29—The fifth anniversary of firefighter Patrick Wolterman’s death passed Monday with Hamilton residents and fire officials remembering the tragedy that happened during an arson fire.

“We promised the family five years ago we would never forget,” said Tony Harris, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 20. “Since then we have tried to always honor Patrick as the hero he is and learn and improve ourselves in honor of him.

“Even though it is really painful to remember that night, we will never forget Patrick and his sacrifice. He is a hero and all of his brothers and sisters from Hamilton, Colerainand Fairfield Townshiphonor him by continuing to do this job.”

The fifth year after Wolterman’s death was marked by the June death of Lester Parker, who was convicted of murder and arson, along with his nephew. Parker, 70, was an inmate at London Correctional Institution, but was at a hospital because of sickness when he died.

Parker and the nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, of Richmond, Ky., were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. The fire was set at Parker’s Pater Avenuehome, and Parker was celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary in Las Vegaswhen the fire happened.

Council Member Michael Ryan, who joined council three years after Wolterman’s death, said he remembers working in his Cincinnatioffice when he learned a Hamiltonfirefighter died while on duty.

“I just remember my heart sank while I was at my desk,” Ryan said. “I just felt terrible, knowing what his family was going through, and especially the men and women of the Hamiltonfire department. I felt just completely awful.

“Everyone’s very close in Hamilton. Our city employees are close, and I know our public safety departments — the police and fire — they’re not just close, they’re family. I just can’t imagine the emotions they were feeling that day. I know this anniversary can kind of make them feel the same way they did five years ago, and my heart really goes out to all of them today.”

The death of the firefighter/paramedic had a profound impact on his coworkers. Municipal Brew Works since his death crafted a brew in his memory, Woltermelon Blond Ale, with some of the proceeds going to Companions on a Journey Grief Counseling Centerin West Chester.

Wolterman was a 28-year-old Roger Bacon High Schoolgraduate who had married seven months earlier.

